Angad Bedi Meets Mehr After 16 Day-COVID Recovery, Neha Dhupia Shares Heartwarming Moment

It was an emotional reunion for Angad Bedi with his family as he recovered from COVID-19. Neha Dhupia and their daughter Mehr’s joy knew no bounds as the family came together again after 16 days of islolation for him. The family urged their fans to ‘count their blessings’ while highlighting the 'trying times.'

Angad Bedi meets Neha Dhupia, Mehr after COVID-19 recovery

Neha recorded the moment when Angad met Mehr for the first time after reaching home. The father-daughter duo missed each other and that was evident in the manner in which they embraced each other. He also bought a toy for her and celebrated by having ice-cream.

The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor wrote that it was ‘one hell of a journey’ and stated that there was ‘no place like home.’ He also conveyed his gratitude to the Almighty. He also termed it as ‘trying times’ and about his wife and daughter facing uncertain times. He stated that duo made a ‘lovely home’ and that there was no feeling better than returning home.

Neha shared that the pandemic had been hard for everyone in many different ways. The Tumhari Sulu star wrote that one should have gratitude in their hearts and urged all to hold on to their near and dear ones. “Home is where the heart is .. in your arms,” she wrote.

Many other stars of the film industry contracted COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic. This includes Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, among others. All of them have recovered now.

