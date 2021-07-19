Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia Announce Second Pregnancy, Say 'New Home Production Coming Soon'

Actress Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi who are parents to a little girl named Mehr announced their second pregnancy with a beautiful family photo. The two took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans. The picture shows Neha and Angad caressing her baby bump as the actor holds daughter Mehr in his arm. Neha looks stunning in a black bodycon dress while Angad can be seen complimenting her in a black shirt and trousers.

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia announce pregnancy

Neha took to Instagram and wrote, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare.” Angad on the other hand wrote, “New Home production coming soon...Waheguru Mehr kare." Several Bollywood stars were quick to shower their blessings on the couple. Ananya Panday was the first one to comment and wrote, “ yay!!.” Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “ So now I can tell people?” Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a beautiful wedding in May 2018. They became parents to daughter Mehr on November 18 in the same year.

On Mehr's birthday last year, Neha wrote this touching note for her baby daughter: "Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don't know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest cause deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Dhupia has featured in films such as Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium, and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. On the other hand, Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mumbhai.

IMAGE: NEHADHUPIA/Instagram

