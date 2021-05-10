Angad Bedi Pens Note For Neha On Their 3rd Anniversary As They Isolate In Different Towns

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's anniversary falls on May 10. The star couple had tied the knot in 2018 during an intimate Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi. As wishes were pouring in for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's anniversary, the latter took to his Instagram handle and shared throwback pics from their wedding. Sharing the unseen pics, Angad also penned a heartfelt note for his wife, Neha Dhupia. He wrote, "Happy 3 my love.. here is too many more godwilling @nehadhupia #10thmay".

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's three year wedding anniversary

As seen in Angad Bedi's Instagram post, the actor shared that currently he and Neha are isolated in two different towns away from each other. He also added that it's not the right time for any celebration, however, since the couple completed 3 years today as man and wife, he shared this Instagram post. Here, Angad Bedi shared three pics from their wedding.

In the first pic, he is seen holding Neha's hand as they walk down the aisle. In the next two pics, the star posed for candid pics. As mentioned in Angad Bedi's Instagram post, he hoped to see Mehr, his daughter, and Neha soon. He said, "The hope of seeing you and mehr someday very soon brings a smile on my face in these trying times".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their response. Celebs like Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sandeepa Dhar, Aparshakti Khurana, Sophie Choudry, Saba Pataudi, among many others, commented on Angad Bedi's Instagram post. While Sophie wrote, "Love all 3 of you. This too shall pass. Happy anniversary. Health and happiness always ❤️@angadbedi @nehadhupia", Saba commented, "Mahshallah❤️ Stay safe. And to many more beautiful moments".

One of the users said, "Happy Anniversary and God bless you both! Sending lots of love to everyone", while another added, "Happy Anniversary @nehadhupia & brother @angadbedi Stay blessed". A fan comment read as "Happy Anniversary to you both. Stay blessed happy and healthy". Angad Bedi's Instagram post received more than 18k likes. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

