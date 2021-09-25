Angad Bedi Quotes Father Bishan Singh Bedi On Latter's 75th Birthday; Celebs Hail 'legend'

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi enjoyed numerous milestones on the field, having brought home numerous honours for the country as a spin bowler. The former Indian cricketer clocked his 75th birthday on Saturday, 25th September.

Among those to celebrate the occasion was his son Angad Bedi, who penned a heartwarming message on the occasion. The actor had a philosophical take on the birthday of his 'Pitaji' by quoting the latter.

Angad Bedi wishes father Bishan Singh Bedi on his birthday

Angad shared black-and-white photos of Bishan Singh Bedi, on the field in Team India whites as he geared up to bowl the delivery. Calling the veteran as 'pitajiii', he wished that the Bedi Sr remains the 'Poetry in Motion'. He quoted his father's statement about life being all about 'Rhythm..run up.. deliverystride.. followthrough" as he used the hashtag 'Happy birthday Bishan Singh Bedi.'

Along with that, Angad Bedi also shared a photo featuring himself and his father from his wedding to actor Neha Dhupia. Last year, on Bedi Sr's birthday, Neha had written "Dad you really are the finest, purest and bravest .... #happybirthday dad @BishanBedi dher saara pyaar 💕 #guruMehrkarein."

Angad and Neha are currently expecting their second child together after the birth of their daughter Mehr in 2018.

Wishes poured in from celebrities on Angad Bedi's Instagram post

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurrana, Saiyami Kher, Vicky Kaushal, Sophie Choudry were among those who conveyed their wishes to Bishan Singh Bedi. Many of them called him a 'legend' and sought his blessings and showered love on Bedi Sr.

Bishan Singh Bedi's career

Bishan Singh Bedi is considered among the most successful left-arm spinners in Indian Test history. He is among the highest wicket-takers for India, bagging 266 wickets in his career.

He represented team India for 14 years from 1966 to 1979, playing a total of 67 Tests. He also captained the national side in a total of 22 matches. He had even played for India in the 1975 and 1979 Cricket World Cup, the first two editions of the league. He also achieved a record when he crossed the highest economical figures of that era, with figures of 12-8-6-1 in the 1975 World Cup.