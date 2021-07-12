Angad Bedi Recreates Katrina Kaif’s Sensuous Mango Drink Ad, Neha Dhupia Reacts

Actor Angad Bedi recently tried his hands to recreate actress Katrina Kaif’s sensuous mango drink advertisement on Instagram. After giving several attempts, the actor later accepted his defeat and hailed the actress for pulling the ad really well. Angad shared an Instagram Reels video in which he was seen drinking a mango shake in slow motion and said that ‘nobody does it better than’ Katrina. Soon after seeing the video, Angad’s wife and actress Neha Dhupia reacted to it.

Angad Bedi imitates Katrina Kaif's mango ad

While captioning the video, Angad wrote, “I tried kat... but failed!!! Nobody does it better than you @katrinakaif nothing better than a fresh mango shake on a #sunday #sundayfunday @nehadhupia aapke phone ka camera thik hai (your phone camera is okay).” Katrina is popularly known for her mango drink ad. Neha Dhupia shared the video on Instagram Stories and joked, “@katrinakaif look what you have done to my husband @angadbedi.”

Fan of the actor was quick to react over the funny video while sharing their fondness. One of the users wrote, “You did it better than Kat.” Another user wrote, “Love from all the Katrina fans, we loved your role in Tiger Zinda Hai.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ After all she is Katrina Kaif.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Katrina is the ultimate queen.”

Angad has shared screen space with Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai. The film, which featured Salman Khan as the titular spy Tiger, was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. A third installment in the franchise is currently in the works. Meanwhile, last year, Angad had two releases - Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and the ALTBalaji series Mum Bhai. He will reprise his role in the upcoming third season of the Amazon Prime series Inside Edge.





IMAGE: ANGADBEDI/Instagram/PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.