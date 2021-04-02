Angad Bedi Remembers India's World Cup Victory In 2011, Calls Sachin Tendulkar A "Master"

Indian actor Angad Bedi recently shared a photo on his Instagram handle featuring the Indian Cricket Team which won the 2011 World Cup. The 2011 World Cup took place from Feb 19, 2011, to April 2, 2011. The final match was held on April 2, 2011, between India and Sri Lanka which India won by 6 wickets.

Angad Bedi, who is the son of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, expressed his pride over India's World Cup 2011 win. Angad Bedi's father, Bishan Singh Bedi played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in 1979. Angad currently plays an ex-international cricket player in the Amazon Orginal series, Inside Edge, which revolves around a fictional T20 cricket team. Angad shared the post with the caption, "This day.. that year. Master @sachintendulkar" and tagged the rest of the cricket team which won the cup in 2011. He also added, "made a billion dreams come true.. #teamindia ðŸ¤žðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ #wc2011 #cricket" at the end. Take a look at Angad Bedi's post about the World Cup 2011 below.

More about the 2011 Cricket World Cup

The 2011 Cricket World Cup was hosted by India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh out of which eight of the games were awarded to India, four to Sri Lanka, and two to Bangladesh. The final was played on April 2 between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. India was declared the champion after winning by 6 wickets with only 10 balls remaining. India's captain at the time, MS Dhoni, was named man of the match. After the match, the Indian cricket team paid tribute to legendary cricket player and batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing in his last World Cup then. The World Cup final had a viewership of about 997 million people all over the world.

World Cup 2011 Trivia

As mentioned before, India won the tournament by defeating Sri Lanka in the final which was held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. However, this made India the first country to win the Cricket World Cup final on home soil. Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, most well known for his six sixes in a row during the T20 World Cup, was declared the man of the tournament. This was the first time in World Cup history that two Asian teams had appeared in the final. It was also the first time since the 1992 World Cup that the final match did not feature Australia.

