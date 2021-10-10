Angad Bedi Shares Throwback Video Of Nervous Neha Dhupia Moments Before Delivery; WATCH

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently welcomed their second baby, a boy. While the couple is celebrating, Angad Bedi is also treating his fans with some of their adorable moments from the hospital. In a recent video, Neha Dhupia was seen hugging her husband moments before going for surgery.

Taking to Instagram, Angad Bedi shared a video from the hospital featuring Neha Dhupia. The video was from a few minutes before Neha went for surgery. The video began with Neha Dhupia experiencing some contractions. She was asked to get into the operation theatre for her delivery. On the door, the actor broke down and hugged her husband, Angad Bedi and he kissed her on the forehead. Sharing the video, Angad Bedi wrote, "Nervousness before going in the ot @nehadhupia you brave girl". Saba Pataudi reacted to the video and wrote, "She's a tough one. God bless."

Earlier this week, Angad Bedi shared another video from the hospital. In the video, the couple were looking for a moment to share a kiss in the presence of their parents. They finally succeeded in sharing an adorable and loved-up kiss. In the caption, Angad Bedi wrote, "Jab kabhi mile ek second!! 😂🤣 @nehadhupia you are a warrior!!! Proud of you for everything you do."

Angad Bedi Neha Dhupia baby announcement

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia welcomed their baby boy on October 3, 2021. The Pink actor confirmed the news via Instagram. Sharing a photo from their pregnancy shoot, Bedi wrote, ""BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival."

"Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now," he added. Several Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with love and blessings. Dia Mirza wrote, "Yayyyy!!! Welcome to our wonderful world BabyBedi. We can’t wait to meet you!" Tahira Kashyap also reacted to the video and wrote, "Amazing news!!! Lots of love and blessings." The couple also has a daughter Mehr. They tied the knot in 2018.

Image: Instagram/@angadbedi