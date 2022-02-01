Angad Bedi Showers Love On Wife Neha Dhupia In Latest Video; Lauds Gehraiyaan Title Track

Actor Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are one of the most adored celeb couples in the industry. Though the duo has never appeared together on the silver screens, they are much loved on social media. The two keep treating their fans with some of their adorable pictures, giving them some major couple goals. Recently, the model turned actor took to his social media handle and expressed his love for his wife Neha Dhupia, but what caught attention was its connection to Deepika Padukone starer- Gehraiyaan.

Angad Bedi showers love on wife Neha Dhupia in his latest video post

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan's trailer and song tracks garnered a lot of attention from the audience ever since its release. The song tracks from the film created a lot of buzz on the internet with several celebrities expressing their take on the song. Joining the bandwagon is actor Angad Bedi who took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video that had glimpses of Angad and Neha's beautiful moments. Angad used the song Tu Marz Hai, Dawa Bhi from the Gehraiyaaan in the background. While sharing the post, he penned a heartwarming caption. He wrote, “#gehraiyaan in love with the mrs gehri aankhen @nehadhupia spectacular track this.”

Here take a look at Angad's recent post-

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens quickly reacted and flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments.

For the unversed, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in 2018. The same year, in November, the couple welcomed their first baby Mehr. On October 3, 2021, Neha and Angad were blessed with their second child, Guriq. The duo keeps sharing glimpses of their daughter Mehr and son Guriq. Like a few days back, Neha shared an adorable video with son Guriq from their Goa vacations.

Neha Dhupia shares adorable video with son Guriq from Goa vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha shared a video in which the celeb mom is seen spending quality time with her son. Further, Neha is seen planting a kiss on the forehead of her 'little one'.In the video, the former beauty queen donned in a black dress with red coloured printed flowers on it. Sharing the video Neha captioned the post as "evenings like this @guriqdhupiabedi #goa #reelitfeelit #reels #trending @nupurkanoi " Here take a look-

IMAGE: Instagram@angadbedi