As Bollywood actors and couple, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, celebrate four years of togetherness on May 10, 2022, they took to their respective social media spaces and wished each other with special posts. The duo's wedding came as a surprise for many. Angad and Neha planned all the arrangements in just two days and exchanged vows in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi gurudwara.

Angad Bedi has a special note for Neha Dhupia on their 4th wedding anniversary

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Angad Bedi dropped a video album of his wedding ceremony with Neha Dhupia. The Pink actor was decked up in a white coloured sherwani teamed up with a pink coloured turban, while Neha looked adorable in a soft pink lehenga. Angad even penned a heartfelt note for his wife as they mark their fourth wedding anniversary. Watch the video here:

The Gunjan Saxena actor wrote in the caption, "Happy 4 years Mrs Bedi!! 10 th may 2018-2022 chaar saal pehle bundah aandar hoya si.. aaj vi aandar hi hai!! Vyah ton pehlaan paise vi nahi si.. na si kharche.. but then again .. you weren't there..naa si Mehr naa si Guriq. Sab kuch vadhiya in chaar salaan vich.. bas kharche karo khatt!! 🤣😂 jokes apart you have given me soo much and kept this wonderful home together."

He further added, "It's always the most special feeling spending time with you.. fighting..screaming..crying..its all there!! I know you have my back and I have yours 😋. Let's not plan.. let's be like water and find our own shape and form. Here is to living life to its fullest. Waheguru Mehr kare. @nehadhupia".

Neha Dhupia pens note for Angad

Not only Angad, but Neha Dhupia also took to the photo-blogging site as she shared a video of some of the best moments that she spent with the former in these 4 years. She captioned the post, "4 years … 2 babies and a lifetime together … #happyanniversary my love @angadbedi". Have a look:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are dotting parents of two kids. Post tying the knot in 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter, Mehr, in the same year, while their son, Guriq, was born on 3rd October 2021.

Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia