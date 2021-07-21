Angad Bedi's Video Of Pregnant Neha Dhupia’s Gym Workout Is Major #FitnessGoals; WATCH

Roadies fame Neha Dhupia is all set to embark on the journey of becoming a mother for the second time. The couple took to their social media to announce the exciting news with their followers with a special family photoshoot and the fans cannot stop swooning over them.

Neha Dhupia's pregnancy workout

While Neha Dhupia prepares for her pregnancy glow-up once again, her husband Angad Bedi shared a brief moment of this special journey on his Instagram. In the video, Neha's growing baby bump is clearly visible while she stretched out under the coach's guidance. Angad then panned the camera to himself while smiling. He also added the sticker that read 'Mommy to be' in the Instagram story. Take a look!

Pic Credit: Angad Bedi IG

More on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

The couple got married in 2018 and have a daughter named, Mehr. Recently, the couple made the announcement of their second child on Instagram by sharing multiple stunning photos of the entire family. The black-themed photoshoot also featured their daughter Mehr while the couple donned classic black attires. Making the announcement, Angad wrote, 'New Home production coming soon.. 😇🤰🧿❤️Waheguru mehr kare 🙏,' while Neha wrote, 'Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. 😇❤️🤰'. Fans and celebrities poured in congratulatory wishes on Neha Dhupia's Instagram and rejoiced in their journey of becoming parents once again.

They also went live on Instagram, recently, to thank their fans and loved ones for flooding love and support after the announcement. They also answered the fans' questions on the live chat and interacted for a couple of minutes with them. They also discussed some names for their second child.

In the same live session, they also talked about Mehr and revealed why they haven't shown her face to the world.

Neha worked in several notable Bollywood movies like Qayamat: City Under Threat, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Devi. Angad appeared in movies like The Zoya Factor and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

