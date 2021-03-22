Angad Bedi's 'wake Up And Work Out' Session Will Jazz Up Your Monday Motivation

Angad Bedi recently shared how he was all energised right at the beginning of the week. The actor showcased his intense workout session to all his fans on social media. The moment he posted his workout video online, all his fans dropped in tons of heart and fire symbols to praise his amazing workout session.

Angad Bedi’s Monday motivation

Actor Angad Bedi recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this video clip in which he can be seen in an intense workout mode wearing a white coloured jacket and black shorts. He can also be seen working out by lifting dumbbells with an intense and focussed look on his face. In the caption, he stated how waking up and working out like this was his Monday motivation. He then tagged the person who captured his video clip and a lifting weight emoji along with it.

As Angad Bedi’s videos of his workout sessions are always loved by his fans, many of his fans were amazed by watching his latest video. Many of the fans took to Angad Bedi’s Instagram and stated how they loved the gloves he was wearing and added how he was totally on fire. Many of the fans also mentioned how he rocks every time while others added fire symbols to depict how stunning he looked in his video. Many others also added heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis to show how amazed they were to see him work out. Even Angad Bedi’s wife, Neha Dhupia, complimented him and dropped in fire emojis in the comments. Take a look at Angad Bedi’s Instagram video and see how he received love and compliments through the comment section.

The actor added these photos of himself in which he can be seen wearing a gleeful smile and posing for the camera. In the photos, Angad Bedi can be seen in a cool blue coloured jacket with a white tee inside. He can also be seen in a classy beard and moustache look leaving his fans awestruck. In the caption, he stated how smile was healing and urged his fans to smile more. He then mentioned how it was his Tuesday motivation.

