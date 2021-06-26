Angira Dhar And Anand Tiwari 'unlock' Wedding News; Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann, Others React

After over a year of rumours around their love life, Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari confirmed their relationship by announcing their wedding. The couple tied the knot on April 30, but shared the pictures on Friday. The newlyweds wrote that they had ‘sealed’ their friendship into marriage.

Angira and Anand dropped pictures from their wedding on Instagram where one could see them looking into each other with their smiles, while their marriage rituals were on. The duo had their garlands around their necks with the former wearing a red traditional saree while the latter donned a light coloured sherwani, along with the turban.

They wrote that they had family, closest friends and God as their 'witness' during their nuptials. The couple seemed to have waited to share the news amid the COVID-19 second wave and the lockdown, and shared that they ‘unlocked this happiness’ as life ‘started slowly unlocking around them.’ In another, they were seen all smiles as they were welcomed by a ‘puja thali.’

Among those who conveyed their wishes to the couple include Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday. Konkona Sensharma, Gajraj Rao, Soha Ali Khan, Adah Sharma and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Anand Tiwari has been working in the film industry for over 12 years now after first full-fledged film Mumbai Meri Jaan. He featured in critically acclaimed movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Udaan in the initial part of his career. Go Goa Gone is among his most popular films, apart from working in movies like Finding Fanny, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! And Chhapaak.

Anand made his directorial debut with short films in 2012, before going on to direct web series like Bang Baaja Baraat, Love Per Square Foot, Ticket To Bollywood and Bandish Bandits. Angira featured as the lead in two of those ventures Bang Baaja Baraat, Love Per Square Foot.

She also starred in Commando 3 and is currently working on Mayday, starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

