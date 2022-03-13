'Angrezi Medium': Radhika Madan Shares BTS Pics With Late Irrfan Khan As Film Marks 2 Yrs

Radhika Madan took to her social media account on Sunday as the popular film Angrezi Medium, in which she shared the screen with the late Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor clocked two years. The actor shared several behind the scenes glimpses from the film as she mentioned the film would always be a special one for her. The movie was the last big-screen appearance by Irrfan Khan, who passed away in April 2020 and devastated the entire nation.

Angrezi Medium clocks two years

Radhika Madan took to her Instagram account on March 13 as her film Angrezi Medium turned two and shared some behind the scenes glimpses of what went on behind the cameras. She shared the poster of the film and mentioned it would always be a special one for her as she then went on to share a picture of her character Tarika Bansal on her first day on set. She also shared some pictures with the late Irrfan Khan, which included one of him embarrassing her in a scene. She added a heart emoticon as she recalled some special moments that took place on the sets of the film. Madan also posted a picture of the director Homi Adajania giving her instruction on set and she wrote, "always guiding me towards light."

Have a look at the pictures here

One of the makers of the film, Maddock Films also took to social media to celebrate two years of Angrezi Medium. They shared some behind the scenes glimpses as well and mentioned the film would always hold a 'special place' in their hearts. They also expressed how much they miss the late actor as they wrote, "This one will always hold a special place in our hearts. You are & will always be missed."

Radhika Madan also celebrated the special day last year as she shared a heartwarming video montage of several moments from the film. In the caption of the clip, she mentioned that the film changed her life and several fans and followers lauded her for her performance. She also won several awards for her role and was grateful to the team behind the film for the opportunity to play Tarika Bansal.

Image: Instagram/@maddockfilms