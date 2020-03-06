Radhika Madan On How She Was Strap Shamed By A Boy; Wishes She Had Told Him To Get A Life

Radhika Madan is busy promoting her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. The actor has gained a lot of popularity among the fans of Bollywood and is cited in the media for her vibrant personality. She has also become a part of a youth campaign, Baar Bra Dekho which aims to empower women against bra strap shaming. In a recent interview regarding the campaign, Radhika Madan revealed some details about her life and how 'strap shaming' affected her personally.

Radhika Madan reveals getting strap shamed

Radhika Madan told a media portal that when she was a young girl, she was teased by a boy in her school as her bra strap could be seen. She narrated the incident and said that it dated back to when was in school and was going through the phase when she was growing up and had started wearing new bras. She further added that she went to school one day wearing a coloured bra and a boy came up to her and remarked that her bra strap was showing.

Going down the memory lane, Radhika Madan told a media portal that at that point of time she released that if a bra strap is showing then it is a taboo and a very bad thing. She also mentioned in the same interview that she was highly embarrassed with those remarks and decided that she would only wear nude bras under her school uniform.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Radhika Madan wanted to send an empowering message to women, especially young girls to not accept strap shaming or feel embarrassed about it. She further added that it is just a part of their garments and it is completely fine if it shows. Radhika Madan reportedly said that she wished back then she had asked the boy who made those remarks to get a life.

(Image courtesy: Radhika Madan's Instagram)

