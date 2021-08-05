Anil Kapoor 'always Knows The Answer' To Ram Lakhan-Math Solution, See His Reply

Anil Kapoor's song My Name is Lakhan from the movie Ram Lakhan is one of the most popular dance numbers in Bollywood. Apart from its catchy beat and dance step, the song is also known for its funny lyrics "One Two Ka Four, Four Two Ka One; My Name Is Lakhan, My Name Is Lakhan". Over the years fans have been scratching their head over the logical solution of the lyrics but to no avail. Recently, Anil Kapoor reacted to this vital math problem via his Twitter account.

Anil Kapoor on his My Name Is Lakhan math problem

No matter how complicated the math problem I always know the answer...#watchtilltheend 😂 @anubhavsinha https://t.co/4a3wpL2Rnj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 5, 2021

Recently Thappad director Anubhav Sinha, tagged actor Anil Kapoor, who appeared in the song and director Subhash Ghai who helmed the film. Anubhav shared what appeared to be a video on a complex mathematical equation. As he shared the video he wrote "The code has been cracked after so many years. @AnilKapoor please see this. @SubhashGhai1" The video featured a mathematical equation with numbers 4, 2, 1 in a loop. And just as the voiceover is about to reveal the name of the mathematical problem, the video cuts to a clip of Anil Kapoor singing and dancing to the One, Two Ka Four chorus.

Anil Kapoor replied to the hilarious video and wrote "No matter how complicated the math problem I always know the answer...#watchtilltheend @anubhavsinha."

Anil Kapoor congratulates Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Another one coming home! Congratulations on the Silver! #RaviKumarDahiya https://t.co/OJPaaBgjHS — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 5, 2021

Ravi Dahiya Kumar won a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 57kg freestyle category on Thursday, August 5. Dahiya went down fighting two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final. Earlier, Dahiya had lost to Uguev at the 2019 World Championship. Actor Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter and congratulated Ravi Kumar on his win and wrote "Another one coming home! Congratulations on the Silver! #Ravi Kumar Dahiya."Ravi Dahiya has become the second wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympics game in wrestling for India after Sushil Kumar had won a silver medal at the London Games. It is also India's second silver medal after at Tokyo Olympics after Mirabai Chanu.

Image: Anil Kapoor's Facebook

