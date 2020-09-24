Anil Kapoor And Son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor To Be Seen Together On Screen With 'AK Vs AK'?

Earlier this year a new movie titled AK vs AK was announced. Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap will be playing key roles in the AK vs AK cast which is also one of the reasons why the movie is titled as AK vs AK. The movie will be backed by Netflix and helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. According to a latest report by Koimoi, it is learnt that Anil Kapoor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is also set to be a part of AK vs AK cast. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor together in AK vs AK cast?

The report mentioned that Harshvardhan Kapoor is also a part of the movie. Talking about Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s role in the movie, the report added that he will be seen in a special appearance in the movie but it is going to be extra special as the father-son duo will be seen together on screen for the first time.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will play Anil Kapoor’s son in AK vs AK. The report mentioned that Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has already shot for the movie and will be seen in an important role which will be a treat for the audiences.

After his movie Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was on a hiatus from movies. Currently, the actor has Abhinav Bindra biopic in his kitty and this will also be one of the movies that he will be next seen in. The report added that makers had kept Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s role as a surprise for Anil Kapoor’s fans. The plot of the movie is about a brash movie director who kidnaps the daughter of a popular movie star. The movie then shows the happenings between the director and movie star’s struggle in searching for his daughter.

Anil Kapoor on AK vs AK

In an earlier interview, Anil Kapoor had mentioned that he is happy to be back at Netflix. He had said that attempting his craft on a different platform like Netflix is both exciting and daunting. He further added that it is a challenge that he would take only with such committed streaming service like Netflix. He had partnered with Netflix before on two occasions with Selection Day and Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle. Anil Kapoor had also shared some glimpses of his preparation for AK vs AK. Here is a look at it.

Promo Image Credits: Anil Kapoor Instagram and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Instagram

