Anil Kapoor Birthday: The Mr India Star's Best Films And Series From 2010

Anil Kapoor turns 63 years old today. The evergreen star has completed over four decades in Bollywood with 100s of movies. He is effortlessly stealing the thunder from his young co-stars from the industry by charming fans with his looks. However, his last release, Pagalpanti failed to impress the audience by grossing only two crores as its day one collection.

Talking about Anil Kapoor’s previous projects, the star has done some appreciable and amazing works on screen. In 2010, the actor starred in another Annes Bazmee’s directional, No Problem. The multi-starrer cast includes Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty and Sushmita Sen in the lead roles. Bank robbers, diamond thieves, the homicide of a minister, a hyper wife are just some of the challenges faced by a bumbling senior police officer played by Anil Kapoor.

Apart from Bollywood, Anil Kapoor also starred in a television series 24 in 2010. Kapoor starred in the eighth season of the American television series 24, portraying Omar Hassan, President of the fictional Islamic Republic of Kamistan. In October of that year, he was cast to play a villain in both Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (released in December 2011) and Power. Power was to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi but was shelved due to unknown reasons.

In March 2019, the actor announced his upcoming project titled Malang. The film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patni, and Kunal Khemu. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri and is expected to release near Valentine's week of 2020. Later during the promotional events of Pagalpanti, he confirmed the sequel to his 2017's release Mubarkaan. He will also play a pivotal role in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. The film is expected to go on floors and release in 2020.

