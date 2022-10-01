Anil Kapoor Congratulates Siddharth Roy Kapur & Team Of 'Chhello Show' On Oscar Entry

Beating top contenders like RRR and The Kashmir Files, director Pan Nalin's Gujarati flick Chhello Show or Last Film Show has become India's official entry for Oscars 2023. The movie, which is all set to hit theatres on October 14, has been inspired by Nalin's own memories of falling in love with cinema during his childhood in rural Gujarat.

Anil Kapoor joined the trail of celebrities heaping praise on the Chhello Show, as he posted a congratulatory note on social media. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star congratulated producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and the whole team of the film for achieving the massive feat.

Anil Kapoor congratulates Siddharth Roy Kapur & Chhello Show team

Taking to his Instagram story on Saturday, October 1, the superstar shared the movie's poster and mentioned, "Congratulations Siddharth on LAST FILM SHOW (CHHELLO SHOW) being selected as the official entry from India to the Oscars! Wishing you and the team all the best for it."

Apart from Anil Kapoor, other celebrities like Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and more also took to social media and hailed the film's makers. Arjun Kapoor mentioned, "Makes me very happy that this heartfelt story about a small boy with a big dream is India's official entry to the Oscars 2023." "A true tribute to the magic of cinema. Way to go, team LastFilmShow! Bring it home." Meanwhile, Vidya Balan stated that she can't wait for the world to fall in love with the movie.

The movie revolves around a nine-year-old boy who falls in love with cinema after he makes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends the whole summer watching films from the projection booth. It stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali and others in important roles.

