Anil Kapoor Distributes Sweet At Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani's Wedding; Watch

Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor's daughter, filmmaker, and stylist, Rhea Kapoor has tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani on Saturday, August 14. The star couple's wedding festivities was reportedly a star-studded affair. Anil Kapoor greeted the media and included them in their celebration by distributing sweet boxes to them. Recently, a video featuring Kapoor has been making rounds on the internet. Watch the video below.

Anil Kapoor distributes sweets as his daughter Rhea Kapor ties the knot with Karan Boolani

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, Anil Kapoor can be seen wearing a navy blue coloured kurta which he paired with a white dhoti. He accessorised his ethnic wear with a few pieces of necklaces. Adhering to the COVID-19 norms, the Mr. India star also added a mask. According to news agency, ANI, Rhea Kapoor's cousins, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted arriving at Anil's Juhu home on Saturday evening.

As per the report, Shanaya and Khushi posed together wearing their ethnic lehengas, while Arjun sported a blue outfit. Anshula chose a red coloured saree. Janhvi Kapoor teased her look for the wedding on her official Instagram handle. She can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered lehenga. She added a statement diamond neckpiece to go with her sparkling lehenga.

Anshula and Arjun's father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor was spotted wearing an all-white ensemble. Anil's sister Reen Kapoor and her hubby Sandeep Marwah had also attended the wedding festivities along with their son Mohit Marwah. Rhea Kapoor is the second of the three children of star couple Anil and Sunita Kapoor, including Aisha star and wife of Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor has co-produced several films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani dated for over 13 years before their intimate wedding on Saturday. The couple first met on the sets of Sonam's 2010 film, Aisha, and have been going strong ever since. The couple's wedding was an intimate ceremony with the attendance of the family members and close friends of the bride and groom.

IMAGE: BOLLYWOOD FACTS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.