Anil Kapoor Excited About Becoming Grandfather As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Announce Pregnancy

Wishes are pouring in for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as the duo recently announced that they are set to embrace parenthood. The duo took to social media and dropped pictures from a maternity photoshoot, quipping that they 'can't wait' to welcome their little one.

The news left Bollywood celebrities overjoyed, with actors like Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others sending congratulatory messages to the couple. Sonam Kapoor's father and superstar Anil Kapoor also expressed excitement about entering the 'most exciting role' of his life, turning grandfather. The actor took to social media and mentioned that Sonam and Anand have made him 'happy beyond measure' with this news.

Anil Kapoor excited to become Grandfather

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, March 21, the No Entry star shared monochrome pictures of Sonam and Anand laughing with joy as they cradle Sonam's baby bump. In the caption, Anil Kapoor mentioned, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!." Take a look.

Fans congratulated the actor for the delightful news, dropping comments like, "truly sir, the most fulfilling role of your life coming soon", "congrats grandpa" among other things. Bipasha Basu also reacted to Anil's post and wrote, "congratulations", while Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar and others also dropped love-filled comments.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announce pregnancy

Making the announcement earlier today, March 21, the Neerja star wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANILSKAPOOR)