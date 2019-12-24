Anil Kapoor's Birthday: From Mr India To Lakhan, A Look At His Best Roles

Over four decades and 100 movies, Anil Kapoor has delivered multiple blockbusters. Known as one of the fittest actors from his generation, Anil Kapoor turns 63 today, though his looks refuse to give away his age. The spectacular actor is also known to be a true-blue family man. He has delivered some of the most iconic roles throughout his career that have left his fans spellbound. Here are some of Anil Kapoor's best roles from his blockbuster movies.

Mr India in Mr India

Mr India is Bollywood's one of the best iconic and evergreen movies. Anil Kapoor plays an invisible superhero, Mr India in the film created by Shekhar Kapur. Anil Kapur's wholesome performance as a caretaker of a bunch of orphan kids who takes on a creepy terrorist Mogambo while juggling a steamy, secret romance with his pretty tenant is a showreel for his tremendous charisma and talent.

Lakhan in Ram Lakhan

Subhash Ghai's directorial Ram Lakhan is a revenge story of two brothers against their uncles. Anil Kapoor as Lakhan plays Jackie Shroff's younger brother role. Anil Kapoor's dance from Ram Lakhan is still fresh in the audiences' hearts. Anil Kapoor's character is full of tricks and tattle with winsome and loveable personality. Ram Lakhan is a 1989's movie.

Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in Nayak

In the remake of Shankar’s Tamil blockbuster Mudhalvan, Anil Kapoor plays a news reporter who shows what he can accomplish as a Chief Minister in one day. Playing opposite one of the senior stars in Bollywood, Amrish Puri, Anil Kapoor did not let anything fade his talent. The star's best scene from Nayak is the one where he interviews and accepts the challenge from Amrish Puri to play the current CM to take over his role for a day.

