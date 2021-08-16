Anil Kapoor Gets Emotional As He Pens A Heartwarming Note For Rhea Kapoor's Wedding

Anil Kapoor was all love while wedding off his second eldest daughter Rhea Kapoor on August 14. The Veere Di Wedding producer married her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. Though the producer received heaps of blessings and congratulatory wishes from her fans, her father Anil Kapoor's blessings are undoubtedly the most special and unique.

Anil Kapoor's emotional and filmy note on Rhea Kapoor's wedding

Taking to his Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a snap of Rhea Kapoor exchanging rings with her husband Karan Boolani and another monochrome picture of his entire family together. The veteran described his second daughter's wedding as his 'Magnum opus being completed' and welcomed the addition of another son in his life. He wrote,

And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed 🙏🏻'.

Netizens and celebrities pour in congratulatory wishes

Housefull actor Riteish Deshmukh congratulated Anil Kapoor by commenting, 'Bestest Family picture - many congratulations sir ' while choreographer Farah Khan wrote, 'Lovvvvvv uuu papaji'.

Actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu, Rajkummar Rao, Manish Paul and more sent out their blessings and love for the newlywed couple and Anil Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja also commented on the post by giving a nod of affirmation to his Father-in-law's caption.

More on Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani dated for several years before officially tying the knot on August 14. The producer took to her Instagram to share several pictures from her wedding ceremony. The wedding was attended by the entire Kapoor family including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and more.

Rhea also shared a heartfelt note on her wedding day to commemorate her nuptials with long time boyfriend Boolani. In her note, she wrote,

'12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life.'.

