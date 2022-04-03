Anil Kapoor Goes Down Memory Lane As Madhuri Dixit Co-starrer 'Beta' Clocks 30 Years

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer Beta became one of the highest-grossing films of 1992, receiving about 69 nominations at the 38th Filmfare Awards. The film, which came as an official remake of the 1987 Tamil movie Enga Chinna Rasa, has clocked 30 years since its release today.

Celebrating three decades of the film, Anil Kapoor shared a special post via social media as he remembered the love he got with Beta becoming a massive hit. He also shared a trail of throwback pictures with Madhuri Dixit, as the duo received accolades for their stint in the film.

Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic as Beta clocks 30 years

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, April 3, Anil Kapoor dropped multiple throwback glimpses, beginning with him and Madhuri shedding smiles with their awards in hand. The post also comprised of the film's poster as well as other stills from the award ceremony.

In the caption, he mentioned, "It was a great feeling for us as actors when our film was the biggest blockbuster of the year 1992 and received so much love and all the accolades! Celebrating 30 years of Beta!". Take a look.

Reminiscing the iconic film, fans dropped comments like, "we need to see you two coming back together and create magic again please," "still one of my favourite films with my favourite actors", "legendary", among other things. Director-choreographer Farah Khan also reacted to his post and mentioned, "Can't believe I was there! was nominated for Pehle Nasha".

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also starred Aruna Irani, Laxmikant Berde, Anupam Kher, Priya Arun, Akash Khurana among others in pivotal roles. Apart from Beta, Madhuri and Anil have starred together in films like Pukar, Tezaab, Parinda, Ram Lakhan as well as the 2019 film Total Dhamaal.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANILSKAPOOR)