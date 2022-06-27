Anil Kapoor Grooves To 'Gandi Baat' With Farah; Filmmaker Calls Him 'youngest In Industry'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one of the most active stars in the film industry. From giving fans major fitness goals via his Instagram posts to flaunting his flawless dance moves, each time Kapoor has proved that age is just a number. Yet again, Anil Kapoor managed to grab all the limelight with his latest dance video post with filmmaker Farah Khan, where the two are seen shaking legs with each other on Gandi Baat from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer film R... Rajkumar.

Anil Kapoor dances with Farah Khan on Gandi Baat

On Monday, Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun video where she is seen dancing her heart out with actor Anil Kapoor on Gandi Baat which is crooned by Kalpana Patowary and Mika Singh. The two twinned in black attires as they grooved with each other backstage of a show. Anil Kapoor sported a black suit whereas, Farah was stunned in a black co-ord set which she paired with a multilayered statement neckpiece.

Sharing the video, Farah Khan penned a quirky caption calling Kapoor 'the youngest person in the industry'. She wrote, "Its always a party whn u meet the youngest person in the industry @anilskapoor Papaji i love uuu♥️♥️♥️ #backstage #policefunction #umang"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans showered love on the duo and jumped into the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Of course Anil sir is an inspiration 🙌 and you are looking fabulous Farah 😍❤️" another wrote, "Legends of Bollywood industry❤️❤️🙌🙌"

Anil Kapoor shares a nostalgic video of his Bollywood journey

Earlier, Anil Kapoor took to his social media handle and treated fans with a special video montage marking his 'wonderful' journey in Bollywood. The video featured glimpses from his 1983 film Woh 7 Din starring Padmini Kolhapure and Raju Shrestha. Along with the throwback video, Kapoor penned a heartfelt note describing his journey from Prem Pratap Singh Patiyalawale in Woh 7 Din to Bheem in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

He wrote the caption, "From Prem Pratap Singh Patiyalawale in #Woh7Din to Bheem in Jug Jugg Jeeyo who’s also from Patiala! It’s been such a wonderful journey! My life changed 39 years ago TODAY and the nostalgia is real! This video is a trip down memory lane!"

Here, take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@farahkhankunder