Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan & Cast Of Netflix's 'Thar' Dazzle At Film's Success Bash

Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and the cast of Raj Singh Chaudhary's action thriller 'Thar' recently celebrated the film's success with an intimate bash.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
'Thar' success party
1/6
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla

Father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor marked the success of their latest outing Thar with an intimate bash, having the film's cast and crew in attendance. 

'Thar' success party
2/6
Image: Instagram/ @harshvarrdhankapoor

Raj Singh Chaudhary's action-thriller, which also starred  Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik among others, has garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.  

'Thar' success party
3/6
Image: Instagram/ @harshvarrdhankapoor

Harsh Varrdhan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Fatima are all smiles as they pose for a selfie at the success bash. 

'Thar' success party
4/6
Image: Instagram/ @fatimasanashaikh

While the Dangal star looked gorgeous in an all-black look, Harsh Varrdhan opted for a multicoloured shirt with black pants. 

'Thar' success party
5/6
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla

For the unversed, Thar follows an antique dealer, who travels through a remote village in Rajasthan infamous for its violent killings. 

'Thar' success party
6/6
Image: Instagram/ @anilkapoor

Anil Kapoor also posted pictures of himself from the bash, looking dapper in an all-black avatar as he sips on his drink. 

