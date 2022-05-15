Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan & Cast Of Netflix's 'Thar' Dazzle At Film's Success Bash

Quick links:
Father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor marked the success of their latest outing Thar with an intimate bash, having the film's cast and crew in attendance.
Raj Singh Chaudhary's action-thriller, which also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Satish Kaushik among others, has garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.
Harsh Varrdhan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Fatima are all smiles as they pose for a selfie at the success bash.
While the Dangal star looked gorgeous in an all-black look, Harsh Varrdhan opted for a multicoloured shirt with black pants.
For the unversed, Thar follows an antique dealer, who travels through a remote village in Rajasthan infamous for its violent killings.