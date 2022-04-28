Anil Kapoor still makes it hard for people to believe he is 65, as his fitness and looks become a talking point and even spark memes. There could be similar reactions when the actor would become a grandfather for the first time as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is expecting her first child.

Recently, Kapil Sharma poked fun at his youthful personality by asking him whether he was finally ageing as he readied himself to welcome a grandchild. The veteran gave a savage response that, he'd be a grandfather only at home and that nothing would change for him for the outside world.

Anil Kapoor made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Thar along with friend and collaborator Satish Kaushik and co-star Mukti Mohan.

In a promo of the episode, the comedian welcomed the Nayak: The Real Hero star with the question, "When you learnt that you were going to become a grandfather, did you realise you were ageing? Or you feel five years younger?

Anil replied, "You behave like a married man in your home, but you roam around like a bachelor outside. In the same way, I am a grandfather only at home and not outside..." and started doing his famous My Name is Lakhan step to live up to his 'Jhakaas' image.

Among the other highlights of the show was Anil Kapoor faking a loud laugh after being told that the cameras only captured the shots of those laughing.

Kapil quipped that 30 years after his film Beta, Anil Kapoor was still capable of featuring in the lead role if the film was made today. He also joked about Satish Kaushik doing roles of a father 30 years ago, and could do so now.

Anil responded to the promo video and stated that it was one of the best shows he had done and hailed the team as those with the best comic timing. He showered his love and gratitude to Kapil.

One of the best @KapilSharmaK9 shows i have done with the best comic actors of today .. please watch 😂😂😂🙌🙌 thank you for making me part of your journey Kapil .. love you ❤️ https://t.co/KD1u1fy2vk — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 28, 2022

Anil Kapoor works with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Thar

Anil Kapoor, who is also the producer, and Satish Kaushik play the role of cops in Thar, and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also stars in it. The plot revolves around the arrival of an antique dealer, opening up the world of crime, twists and turns in a desert.