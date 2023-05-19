Anil Kapoor Has THIS To Say To Wife Sunita Kapoor On Completing '50 Years Of Love'

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita are celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary today (May 19). On this special day, Anil Kapoor penned a sweet note for his wife on his Instagram handle. The Night Manager actor also shared a series of throwback photos as he celebrated 50 years of being in love with Sunita Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor captioned the post, "Happy 50 years of love to us Sunita! Here's to being the leads in the most epic romance we could have ever imagined. A love story that began 50 years ago and will live on forever. I'll never understand how you managed to remain sane through 39 years of marriage and 11 years of dating me. They should write ballads about your patience and devotion. And yet, half a decade later, one thing hasn't changed... You still take my breath away everytime you walk into a room. Happy Anniversary to my one and only, now and forever! ❤️ @kapoor.sunita."

At first, Anil Kapoor shared a monochrome picture in which his wife Sunita can be seen affectionately cupping his face. Then, he posted an old candid click, along with a vacation photo in which the couple's outfits were colour-coordinated. The veteran actor also shared a picture in which Sunita was seen happily looking at a cake. The Jug Jug Jeeyo actor further dropped a magazine cover featuring him alongside his wife. Lastly, he shared a photo in which the entire Kapoor family was visible in different frames. Check the post below.

Rhea and Sonam Kapoor wish their parents

Rhea Kapoor reposted Anil Kapoor's post and penned an adorable note, " Happy anniversary to both my heart and backbone." Rhea's sibling, the actor Sonam Kapoor, also wished their parents on their wedding anniversary. She wrote, "Happy Anniversary to the best parents in the world. Thank you for showing us that love never asks us to settle for anything less than #everydayphenomenal. Love you both so much @anilskapoor & @kapoor.sunita." Check the post and photo below.

In an interview from years ago, Anil Kapoor had revealed that his friend had given Sunita his number, and told Sunita to prank him. The moment he spoke to her on the phone, he fell in love with her. He thought her voice was incredible.