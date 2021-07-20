Anil Kapoor Is 'back On The Track', Credits The Olympics-bound Athletes For Inspiring Him

As the country sending its athletes to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics 2021, netizens and media personalities are coming forward with their wishes and support for the Indian contingents. One of them is Mr. India actor Anil Kapoor who has time and again cheered on the Indian athletes for the forthcoming multi-sports event. However, this time, the actor was one who got inspired by the players. Take a look.

Anil Kapoor's cheer for India

Taking to his Instagram, the veteran actor uploaded a video of him dressed in a sporty look and running on the tracks. The actor showed impressive zeal and stamina in the video. He also mentioned in his caption that he was happy to be back on the tracks again after getting inspired by the Indian athletes who are gearing up to represent the country on the international level.

He wrote, 'Sprinting back into action! #literally. So happy to be on the tracks again! Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud! #Cheer4India #Olympcis2021'. This is not the first time the actor has shown support to India at Tokyo Olympics. He sported an Indian jersey and penned a personal note to wish the athletes writing, 'Goes without saying which country I’m supporting always! #Cheer4India #Olympics2021 #Tokyo'.

Netizens react to Anil Kapoor's video

Fans and media personalities were all in awe of the actor's dedication to fitness being at the age of 64 years. Touted as one of the fittest veteran actors in Bollywood, many sang praises of the actors in the comment section. A few fans commented about how they were inspired by Anil Kapoor's video.

Pic Credit: Anil Kapoor's Instagram

More on Anil Kapoor's Instagram photos and videos

Anil Kapoor's fitness videos and images on social media never fail to create a stir on the internet. He also shares his fitness journey with his fans on his Instagram handle. Recently, Anil Kapoor uploaded another video of him sprinting on the field. He captioned the post writing, 'They say you can’t out run your problems but I will try my best to always out sprint mine...

#mondaymotivation'.

IMAGE- ANIL KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM & AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.