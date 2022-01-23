Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan & More Bollywood Celebs Spotted Out And About In City; See Pics

Last Updated: 23rd January, 2022 17:37 IST

'83' star Ranveer Singh rocked his trademark comfy yet trendy attire as he was clicked outside a studio in Bandra.

Kartik Aaryan has been creating quite a stir among his fandom with his pictures playing football in the city.

'Dhamaka' actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted out and about in the city as he wore a blue sweatshirt and sported a mask.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.