Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan & More Bollywood Celebs Spotted Out And About In City; See Pics

Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more put their best fashion foot forward as they were clicked during their outing in the city.

Nushrratt Bharuccha
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Chhorii' star Nushrratt Bharuccha donned a beautiful white ensemble as she was clicked at the airport. 

Kartik Aaryan
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Dhamaka' actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted out and about in the city as he wore a blue sweatshirt and sported a mask. 

Kartik Aaryan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan has been creating quite a stir among his fandom with his pictures playing football in the city. 

Ranveer Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

'83' star Ranveer Singh rocked his trademark comfy yet trendy attire as he was clicked outside a studio in Bandra. 

Malaika Arora
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora opted for an all-white ensemble for a visit to her sister Amrita Arora's house. 

Anil Kapoor
Image: Varinder Chawla

Seasoned actor Anil Kapoor sported an all-black attire for his outing in the city. 

