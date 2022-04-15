Anil Kapoor penned a note of gratitude for Delhi Police for the force's prompt crackdown on the robbery case at his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja's home in the plush Amrita Shergill Marg area of the capital. The actor praised the police's 'diligence and hard work' of the police.

Rs 2.4 crore in cash and jewellery was stolen from the residence where the entrepreneur's family resides. Delhi Police have made multiple arrests in the case, including that of a nurse, who worked at the Ahuja residence, her husband and a goldsmith.

Anil Kapoor's message for Delhi Police after cracking robbery at daughter Sonam's home

Anil, in a tweet, expressed his gratitude and praised Delhi Police for solving the crime 'so promptly' while also highlighting the leadership and guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

Shoutout to @DelhiPolice for their diligence and hard work at solving crimes in the city. Grateful for their service in solving the robbery case at Ahuja home so promptly under the leadership & guidance of @CPDelhi 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 15, 2022

Update to robbery case at Sonam Kapoor's Delhi home

In the latest update, a goldsmith has been arrested by Delhi Police, as per a report by PTI. The person named Dev Verma, a 40-year-old resident of Kalkaji, had bought the stolen jewellery from the accused, a nurse and her husband. The recovered jewellery was worth Rs 1 crore and consisted of 100 diamonds, six gold chains, diamond bangles, a diamond bracelet, two tops, and one brass coin.

A nurse named Aparna Ruth Wilson and her husband Naresh Kumar Sagar, an accountant, who reside in Sarita Vihar were arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday.

The jeweller confessed that he had purchased the jewellery from the nurse's husband. Police were still working towards recovering the other lost items, after recovering an i10 car that the couple bought with the stolen money.

Wilson took care of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's mother-in-law and was hired in March 2021. The former told her husband about valuables at the home's almirah, after which the latter asked her to steal the jewellery intermittently to avoid suspicion.

She stole the valuables over a span of 10-11 months, police said. The motive for the crime was to pay off their debts, pay for the medical bills of their parents and renovation of their home.

A police complaint was filed by the family in February.

The police zeroed in on the two following the interrogation of 32 employees and nurses at the residence, after which a raid was held at their residence.