Anil Kapoor Lauds Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh; Says 'million Actors Work Harder Than Me'

Anil Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming family-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The Raj Mehta-directorial also features veteran actor Neetu Kapoor along with young actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The film will follow the father-son duo who decide to file for divorce with their wives together.

In his career spanning over 40 years, the veteran actor has become one of the most prominent figures in the Indian film industry. Even at the age of 65, his dedication to movies has not dimmed. With several projects in hand, the actor continues to deliver entertainment for his fans. However, Anil Kapoor believes there are two actors in Bollywood who put in much more efforts.

Anil Kapoor on the hardest working actors in Bollywood

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, while promoting Jug Jugg Jeeyo which will hit the big screens on June 24, 2022, the veteran actor talked about people lauding his commitment to work and complimenting his hardworking disposition. He pointed out that there are 'millions of actors across the world' who work '10,000 times harder' than him.

In particular, Anil Kapoor opined that Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh 'put in a lot of work' from the industry.

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his films like Rockstar, Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to name a few. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh recently showcased brilliant acting skills in films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and more.

More on Anil Kapoor in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

In an interview with Variety, Anil Kapoor talked about the forthcoming family entertainer teasing the comical take on a serious topic such as divorce. He said, ''Sometimes in a serious situation, you feel it is serious, but the way it has been written, the way the storytelling is, it’s very funny. It’s a situational comedy. It’s an entertainer, it’s a family film, it’s all about divorce. And that’s what it is, you go enjoy yourself and have fun.”

In addition, he also talked about making films with sincerity in order to be accepted by the audience regardless of the topic of the movie. ''No matter what the subject, what the story is, it might be serious, it might be fun, it might be entertaining, if you’ve done it truthfully, people will like it, people will lap it up. And if they don’t, you move on to the next,'' Anil Kapoor concluded.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor