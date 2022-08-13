Anil Kapoor Marks 23 Yrs Of Romantic Drama 'Taal'; Reveals Govinda Was Makers' 1st Choice

Anil Kapoor trod down memory lane as his hit romantic drama film Taal turned 23 today, August 13. The actor took to his social media handle and dropped throwback on-set pictures featuring his co-star Aishwarya Rai and director Subhash Ghai. Celebrating the 'iconic' movie's milestone, Anil also revealed that his role was initially offered to Govinda, however, the former was 'destined' to do it. He lastly thanked the 'phenomenally talented showman' Ghai for his love and support.

Anil Kapoor marks 23 years of Aishwarya Rai co-starrer Taal

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Jugjugg Jeeyo star dropped a trial of throwback glimpses, including the poster of Taal. In the caption, he mentioned, "23 years of Taal! I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this iconic movie. In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me."

He continued, "It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it that made him offer me Slumdog Millionaire,

I thank my lucky stars for the love and support of the phenomenally talented showman @subhashghai1 saab and for 4 hugely successful milestone films with him!"

Reacting to his post, actor Tisca Chopra wrote, “Legend,” while actor Raj Singh Chaudhary commented, “What an amazing performance sir.”

Taal was co-written, edited, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai. Apart from Kapoor and Aishwarya, the musical drama also starred Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in pivotal roles. Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Alka Yagnik and Anand Bakshi each bagged a Filmfare Award for the project in the year 2000.

More on Anil Kapoor's work front

Anil Kapoor was most recently seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which hosted an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and others. The film opened up to positive responses from critics and the audience alike. Anil will now be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.

Talking about his experience of working with Ranbir, Anil told Mid-Day, "Ranbir is a talented, hard-working actor who can portray the finer nuances of every role effectively."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANILKAPOOR)