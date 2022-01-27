Anil Kapoor Marks 33 Years Of 'Ram Lakhan', Shares Throwback Pic With Anupam, Jackie

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has always impressed his fans with his fine acting skills. Whether it be Mr India or Dil Dhadakne Do, the actor has proven his acting mettle in every film and has come a long way. Recently, Anil went down memory lane and reminisced memories of his film Ram Lakhan, a major blockbuster.

Actor Anil Kapoor's Ram Lakhan completed 33 years today, January 27. To mark this occasion, the Mr India actor treated his fans with a special post in which he stated that the movie holds a special place in his heart. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Anil posted a monochrome throwback picture from the sets with Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff.

The first picture features Anil and Anupam in black suits, while the second one is from one of the scenes of Ram Lakhan in which Anil is seen wearing a police costume and Shroff is in formals. The Lamhe actor captioned the picture, "A film and role that will always have a special place in my heart! (sic)" He added, "Celebrating #33YearsOfRamLakhan... these years have gone by like 1, 2 ka 4... You know the rest! #YourLakhan (sic)".

'89 release 'Ram Lakhan' earned ₹180 million worldwide

Released in 1989, the Indian Hindi-language masala film was directed by Subhash Ghai and written by Anwar Khan. Apart from Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, the film stars Raakhee, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit and Amrish Puri in lead roles. The film became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1989 as it earned ₹180 million (US$2.4 million) worldwide.

The song, My Name Is Lakhan, filmed on him has become his trademark and most popular song to date. Additionally, Tera Naam Liya Tujhe Yaad Kiya was also one of the hits from Ram Lakhan. The film was also nominated for several categories out of which Raakhee won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award and Anupam Kher and Kaushik jointly received the Filmfare Best Comedian Award.

Anil Kapoor will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in lead roles and it is slated to release on 24th June 2022.

(Image: @samthebestest_/@anilskapoor/Instagram)