Anil Kapoor Marks 43 Years Of His Debut Film 'Humare Tumhare'; Says 'thank You Audience'

Anil Kapoor’s filmography is very impressive and wide-ranging than any actor from any generation. He has always proved his acting mettle in every film and has come a long way. His career includes blockbusters like Mr India ( 1987) and Tezaab (1988), along with some critically-acclaimed films like Virasat and Taal in the 1990s. He has shown his versatility by acing all sorts of characters and he continues to add more variety to his filmographic resume.

The journey to Bollywood has been a long road for Anil Kapoor and recently, the Mr India actor went down memory lane and reminisced memories of his first film, Humare Tumhare.

Anil Kapoor recalls his journey from his debut film Humare Tumhare

Actor Anil Kapoor's debut film Humare Tumhare completes 43 years of its release. To mark this special occasion, the 65-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and treated his fans with a special post in which he thanked everyone behind his success.

Sharing a picture from his film Humare Tumhare, Anil Kapoor captioned the post as " कभी कभी खुद को याद दिलाना पड़ता है कि जर्नी कहाँ से शुरू हुई थी, ताकि पाँव हमेशा जमीन पर रहे और हौसले आसमान को छूते रहे (Sometimes you have to remind yourself from where the journey started so that the feet are always on the ground and the spirits keep touching the sky) 43 years of Humaare Tumhare। My first film. Thank you audience. Thank you, god."

कभी कभी खुद को याद दिलाना पड़ता है कि जर्नी कहाँ से शुरू हुई थी, ताकि पाँव हमेशा जमीन पर रहे और हौसले आसमान को छूते रहे। 43 years of Humaare Tumhare। My first film. Thank you audience. Thank you god. pic.twitter.com/sAtSCON3yL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2022

About the film Humare Tumhare

Released in 1979, the film Hamare Tumhare was produced by F. C. Mehra and helmed by Umesh Mehra. The film stars Sanjeev Kumar, Raakhee, Amjad Khan, Prem Krishen, David, Mehmood, Asrani, Anil Kapoor, Lucky Ali, and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.

The film's music was scored by the legendary R. D. Burman. The plot of the film revolves around Jairaj, Maya and their relationship dilemma with each other and their children.

Anil Kapoor upcoming films

Anil Kapoor will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in lead roles and it is slated to release on 24th June 2022.

Image: Twitter-Anil Kapoor