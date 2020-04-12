Anil Kapoor: Movies Produced By The 'Nayak' Actor You Must Check Out

Anil Kapoor's movies have made people laugh, cry, smile and fall in love. The popular actor has not only starred in movies but has also produced a few of them. Movies produced by Anil Kapoor include Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, No Problem, etc. Most of the movies produced by him feature his daughter Sonam Kapoor as the leading lady. Listed below are movies produced by Anil Kapoor. Read on:

READ:Anil Kapoor Doesn't Miss A Day Of Workout While Socially Distancing Himself; See Video

Movies produced by Anil Kapoor

READ:Anil Kapoor Shares First Ever Photoshoot Pics, Shekhar Kapur Recalls 'you Were So Intense'

Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat is one of the movies starring Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor, along with co-star, Fawad Khan. The movie was a romantic comedy that performed well at the box-office. Ones looking for some light-hearted fun must watch Khoobsurat

READ:After Anil Kapoor Serenades Him, Anupam Kher Asks Satish Kaushik, 'Tu Chupa Hai Kaha?'

Aisha

This is one of the movies produced by Anil Kapoor. The film centers around a girl Aisha who is overly pampered by her father and seeks different mediums of entertaining herself. The film also set huge fashion goals across the country.

READ:Anil Kapoor, Sona Mohapatra & Others Laud PM Modi's Decision Of 21-day Pan-India Lockdown

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is one of the most popular films among women. The women-centric film contains four girls with different problems. It also depicts a very unique sisterly bond. This is a must-watch for chick-flick lovers.

No Problem

This was one of the first movies produced by Anil Kapoor. The actor has not only produced the film but is also part of the film. The movie has performed well at the box-office and impressed quite a few critics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.