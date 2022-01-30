Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, & More Celebs Hail Rafael Nadal For Historic Australian Open Win

Spanish star Rafael Nadal scripted history as he won the 2022 Australian Open as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in a five-set match. With his win, Nadal now holds the most number of Grand Slams as he clinched his 21st major title, leaving behind Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (20). After losing the first two sets in the intense final, the tenner star came back to win 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. As the Spanish tennis star achieved this feat, several Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and more hailed Rafael Nadal's win.

Bollywood celebs congratulate Rafael Nadal on his Australian Open win

As Rafael Nadal won his 21st Grand slam title, several celebs congratulated and hailed his win. Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle shared a picture of Nadal and wrote, "Creating history." Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram story and shared a boomerang of Nadal from the match and used an emoji that read GOAT. Arjun Rampal also celebrated Rafael's win enthusiastically on Twitter and wrote, "RafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaNADAL. You are the BEST!!!! What a Champion #AustralianOpen."

RafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaRafaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaNADAL. You are the BEST!!!! What a Champion #AustralianOpen 🏆 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 30, 2022

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Nadal on his win and wrote, "That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least. From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible. Congratulations @RafaelNadal! #AusOpen."

Congratulations @RafaelNadal!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VHjjlb4GFN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 30, 2022

Nadal's rival and fellow Tennis player Roger Federer penned down an emotional note congratulating the former on his 21st Grand Slam win. Federer wrote, "What a match. To my friend and great rival Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slams singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more. As you have done for me for the past 18 years, I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now, enjoy this one!"

