Anil Kapoor Reveals The Secret Of Looking Younger Through The Years

Anil Kapoor has evidently garnered praises and accolades for himself with his acting performances in multiple films. The actor celebrates his 63rd birthday today i.e December 24, 2019. Though he will be turning 63, one can definitely not guess his age right at first glance as he looks very young. The internet is also filled with various memes about Anil Kapoor looking younger as he is growing old. No, the actor has revealed how he has managed to look young through the years.

Also read: First Look: Anil Kapoor says, 'Malang on my Birthday', fans call him 'forever young'

Anil Kapoor reveals the reason behind his youthfulness

Recently, while speaking to a news daily, Anil Kapoor was asked if he ever gets irritated with the constant questions of how he manages to look young. He laughed to the question and jokingly said that he is rather happy to answer those questions as he has put in a lot of efforts to look younger. He stated that he has put in a consistent amount of work in his looks through the years which has allowed him to look younger.

Also read: Anil Kapoor's birthday: Wife Sunita wishes him with the sweetest message

The actor then went on to talk about how he and megastar Salman Khan used to have a small running gag which included of them stating their age to be more than what it actually is. He stated that if an actor says that he/she is 50 at 45, people think he/she looks younger. But Anil also stated that this joke ran dry as the age of internet arrived, people have a lot of information about their favourite stars including their birthdates. This makes it difficult for any actor to hide their age now.

Also read: Ranveer Singh's bromance with Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor; see pic

Also read: Best Anil Kapoor movies in 2019 and upcoming projects to watch for

Also read: Arjun Kapoor looks unrecognisable in a throwback 'Fashion Ka Jalwa' pic with Anil Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.