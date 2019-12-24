The Debate
Anil Kapoor Reveals The Secret Of Looking Younger Through The Years

Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor recently talked about how he manages to keep himself looking young and the age of 64. Read below to know about the actor's secret for looking young.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai
anil kapoor

Anil Kapoor has evidently garnered praises and accolades for himself with his acting performances in multiple films. The actor celebrates his 63rd birthday today i.e December 24, 2019. Though he will be turning 63, one can definitely not guess his age right at first glance as he looks very young. The internet is also filled with various memes about Anil Kapoor looking younger as he is growing old. No, the actor has revealed how he has managed to look young through the years. 

Anil Kapoor reveals the reason behind his youthfulness

Recently, while speaking to a news daily, Anil Kapoor was asked if he ever gets irritated with the constant questions of how he manages to look young. He laughed to the question and jokingly said that he is rather happy to answer those questions as he has put in a lot of efforts to look younger. He stated that he has put in a consistent amount of work in his looks through the years which has allowed him to look younger. 

The actor then went on to talk about how he and megastar Salman Khan used to have a small running gag which included of them stating their age to be more than what it actually is. He stated that if an actor says that he/she is 50 at 45, people think he/she looks younger. But Anil also stated that this joke ran dry as the age of internet arrived, people have a lot of information about their favourite stars including their birthdates. This makes it difficult for any actor to hide their age now. 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

