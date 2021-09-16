Anil Kapoor On Staying Young, Kiara Advani's Adorable Reel: Bollywood Recap For Sep 16

Anil Kapoor Reacts To Trolls Saying 'he Lives With A Plastic Surgeon, Drinks Snake Blood

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors of Hindi cinema. He has also been called as one of the 'timeless' actors, quite literally, as to fans, he never seems to be ageing on or off the screen. In several interviews, many people have asked him the reason behind his fitness, while a few others drew a lot of assumptions behind his toned physique. A netizen has commented that Kapoor 'lives with his plastic surgeon,' while another one stated that the actor 'drinks snake blood' to stay young. Recently, during his appearance on a recent talk show, Pinch, Anil Kapoor replied to such trolls.

Kiara Advani's 'Smelly Cat' Reel With Her 'play Date' Leaves Fans In Awe; Watch

When Shershaah actor Kiara Advani is not entertaining her fans on screen, she is avidly using her social media to share some of her most adorable moments off-screen. Her videos with her co-stars and friends have been a crowd favourite as the fans get to enjoy a brief glimpse into her life. This time, the actor has a special play date and she took it to her Instagram to share it with her fans.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Hooked To Diljit Dosanjh's MoonChild Era; Watch

Deepika Padukone and her beau Ranveer Singh have been obsessed with Diljit Dosanjh's latest album, MoonChild Era. Both the Bollywood stars took to Instagram to share their love for the song. Padukone uploaded a story on Instagram, while Singh hosted a live session on the social media platform.

Kareena And Deepika Not Approached For 'The Incarnation Sita,' Confirms Manoj Muntashir

Bollywood lyricist and screenplay writer for the upcoming movie The Incarnation Sita, Manoj Muntashir, has denied rumours of actors Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone being approached for the film. He has stated that Kapoor and Padukone were not approached for the titular role and that the filmmakers always wanted Kangana Ranaut to play the lead role.

Bhumi Pednekar Calls Virat Kohli 'the Best' As He Decides To Step Down As T20 Captain

On Thursday, 16 September 2021, Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as the T20 Captain of Team India after the upcoming T20 World Cup in the month of October this year that will be held in Dubai, UAE. The cricketer, who has had an exemplary record as the nation's T20 captain, took to his official Twitter handle and uploaded a statement. As soon as the news broke out, many of his fans and followers had expressed their sadness over the same. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram handle to react to Virat Kohli's statement.

