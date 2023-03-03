Anil Kapoor Reveals He ‘steals’ From Daughters Sonam Kapoor And Rhea Kapoor; Here’s Why

Anil Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release The Night Manager, talked about his look for his character Shailendra Rungta in the show. The actor said he sometimes 'steals' clothes from his friends and family including both the daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Speaking to Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, Anil Kapoor said, "I'll steal anybody's anything to make my character interesting. [I've] stolen from Rhea's, Sonam's wardrobe, and their sunglasses. These days certain clothes are completely unisex, jackets, coats and all. We wear each other's clothes."

Anil Kapoor on stealing from Jackie Shroff

The actor also revealed he had taken clothes from his co-actor and close friend Jackie Shroff in the past. He said, "The trousers which I wore for Virasat [1997], they are Jackie Shroff's trousers. He had worn them so I told him I wanted them. So he sent them. He's been asking for them for over 20 years, but those trousers haven't gone back. We went to a show, and I said 'I'll give you the trouser which I've kept, because it's very emotional."

"Whenever I see the trousers, I remember him so much. So I gave it to him and the next thing, I told everybody, 'Arre, wapis le lena usse (get them back). For the photo op, I've given the trousers, but taken it back and it's still with me," he added.

More on Anil Kapoor and The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor's webseries The Night Manager is the Hindi adaptation of an English novel of the same name which has been authored by John le Carré. The Indian series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobhita Dhulipala, Tilotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and others in pivotal roles.

On the work front, his next projects include Animal, starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ranbir Kapoor. The actor also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in the pipeline with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.