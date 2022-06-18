Anil Kapoor On Taking Up Hollywood Projects In The Future, 'Would Love To Work With..'

Popular Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which he will share the screen with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and others. The film is set to release on June 24, 2022, and fans can't wait to watch it on the big screens.

Apart from making a name for himself in the Bollywood film industry, Anil Kapoor has also taken on roles in a few Hollywood projects including Slumdog Millionaire, Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol and 24. He recently spoke to Variety about his future in the Hollywood film industry and mentioned he would always be open to roles that challenge him.

Anil Kapoor on doing Hollywood projects

Speaking about Hollywood projects he has been offered in the past, the actor mentioned there are 'various reasons' why things did not work out. He stated that it was often the role, script or the situation that made him feel it was 'not worth' his time. However, he mentioned he was always 'open to jobs' that challenge him and would love to work with filmmakers who challenged him to be a 'better actor in the West'. He told the publication:

"There are shows, films, which are pitched to me. Sometimes things don’t work out, because of various reasons. It might be the role. It might be the script, it might be the timing when they approached me. And sometimes it might be situations where I feel as if it is not worth my time to go there for this kind of film, or this kind of role. But I’m always open to jobs which challenge me, which will help me grow my craft as an actor. And I would love to work with filmmakers who can challenge me and can make me a better actor in the West. I’m looking forward to that."

Anil Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The actor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which will also star Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in pivotal roles.

Anil will essay the role of Varun Dhawan's father, who is planning of filing for divorce from his wife, played by Neetu Kapoor. The trailer gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the film as it took them on a rollercoaster ride.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor