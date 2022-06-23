Anil Kapoor Opens Up On Working In Family Comedies; 'I Won't Do Comedy With New Director'

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor is all set to crack the audience up with his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. As the film is scheduled to hit the theatres in a day, the actor is currently busy promoting it. He recently opened up about saying yes to the family drama comedy and talked about his choice of directors.

Anil Kapoor recently had a chat with Mid-Day and talked about his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the interview, the actor revealed that the forthcoming film is not a family drama but family comedy. He further added how he would never agree to do a typical family drama.

The actor said, "It’s not a family drama, but a family comedy. I wouldn’t say yes to a typical family drama; I have done them earlier. This story has (novelty)."

Anil Kapoor has earlier worked in a series of comedy films and left fans in splits. Some of his comedy flicks include Welcome, Welcome Back, Pagalpanti, No Problem and more. While the actor is no stranger to the comedy genre, he recently revealed that he is a bit particular about his directors. The actor named some "best of directors" that he has worked with in the past and revealed that he cannot do a comedy film with a new director.

He said, "With comedies, I am sensitive about whom I am working with. The director is paramount. I have worked with the best of directors — from Basu Chatterjee to Hrishikesh Mukherjee — on this genre. I won’t do a comedy with a new director or writer." "I have to see his work, his take on the genre, and he has to prove himself," he added.

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a forthcoming family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie will also feature Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in supporting roles. The movie is expected to revolve ariund two couples and their life post their marriage. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 24.

Image: PTI