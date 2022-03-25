Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are married to each other for more than 37 years. Since then, they have been enjoying marital bliss. The couple is a perfect example of how marriages are made in heaven.

Anil Kapoor never shies away from expressing his love for his wife. The actor often treats fans with some of their adorable pictures depicting their strong bond. As Sunita Kapoor turns a year older on March 25, the Mr. India actor took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming wish for his ladylove.

Anil Kapoor wishes Sunita Kapoor on her birthday

On Friday, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback pic of his wife Sunita. In the picture, the star wife is seen flaunting her beautiful smile as she posed for the camera. Along with sharing the pic, Anil Kapoor also penned a heartfelt caption where he mentioned how lucky he is to spend every day with his wife and love her more with each passing day. The Laadla actor also expressed his happiness on Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy in the caption.

Anil Kapoor wrote "Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children…I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you little more with each passing day…This year, as we step into new roles as grand parents, I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita♥️♥️".

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments with fire and heart emoticons. Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared his love story on his Instagram.

Anil Kapoor recalls the day when he proposed Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture along with a voice note as he went on to reveal the day when he proposed to his wife, Sunita Kapoor. In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen standing behind his wife as he wraps his arms around her neck. Sharing the post, the actor penned a long caption.

Here, take a look at the post-

For the unversed, Anil and Sunita dated for 11 years before they decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 19, 1984. The couple is blessed with three children Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Image: Instagram@kapoor.sunita