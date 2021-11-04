Anil Kapoor Posts Old Pictures Celebrating 30 Years Of Yash Chopra’s Best 'Lamhe'

Yash Chopra's Lamhe was released back in 1991 and has clocked 30 years, lead actor of the movie Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

Kapoor posted a series of stills from the movie and called it one of Yash Chopra's best works. The movie featured late actor Sridevi in a double role, the movie was both a commercial and critical success.

Anil Kapoor celebrates 30 years of Lamhe

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared stills from his movie Lamhe as the movie completed 30 years of its release. The romantic musical drama film was directed by the late Yash Chopra and written by Honey Irani, with Rahi Masoom Raza. As she shared the pictures, Kapoor wrote, "Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra’s best Lamhe…So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film. #30 years of Lamhe."

Over the years, Lamhe has been hailed as a classic and Chopra's finest film. Although the film did moderate business domestically, it became a huge success overseas, bringing in a worldwide gross of ₹20.5 crores on a ₹6 crores budget. It became the 10th highest-grossing Indian film of 1991. It received numerous accolades and was featured on Outlook's list of Bollywood's Best Films.

The movie has been cited as Yash Chopra's personal favourite of the movies he has made and was one of the last films that Masoom Raza scripted. He died a couple of months after its release. On the occasion of the Centenary of Indian Cinema in 2013, Lamhe featured among the Top Ten Romantic Movies Of 100 Years. The film stars Sridevi and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, along with Waheeda Rehman and Anupam Kher in pivotal supporting roles. In the film, Viren (Kapoor) falls for Pallavi (Sridevi), but she marries Siddharth. The couple dies, leaving behind their daughter, who grows up to look just like her mother and falls in love with Viren.

The movie had also received several accolades like the 39th National Film Awards for Best Costume Design. At the 37th Filmfare Awards, the film received a leading 13 nominations and won leading 5 awards – Best Film, Best Actress (Sridevi), Best Comic Actor (Kher), Best Story (Irani) and Best Dialogue (Masoom Raza).

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor