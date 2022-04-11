Anil Kapoor Recounts Working With Late Actor Shiv Subrahmanyam; 'He Was Exceptional'

In a shocking turn of events, actor and screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has passed away. He was known for his role as the leading industrial tycoon I. M. Virani in the Indian television serial 'Mukti Bandhan' on the channel Colors. Subrahmanyam was credited for writing the screenplay for the 1989 film Parinda, starring Anil Kapoor. Subrahmanyam was last seen in the movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Actor and screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam has worked in films like Hichki, Rocky Handsome, and Kaminey. The cause of the actor's death has not been ascertained yet.

Anil Kapoor recalls working with late actor Shiv Subrahmanyam in Parinda

Actor Anil Kapoor took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a heartfelt note as he recalled working with the late actor in the film Parinda. Mourning Shiv Subrahmanyam's demise, the 65-year-old actor wrote, "I had the opportunity to work with Shiv first in Parinda and then in 24 and both the times he was exceptional. An excellent actor who will be truly missed…my heartfelt condolences to the family."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta grieves Subrahmanyam's death

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta put out a statement on Twitter, which read, "With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam." The statement further read, "Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Diyya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki, and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family; and his huge legion of friends and fans."

The statement shared by Hansal Mehta also had details about Shiv Subrahmanyam's funeral. "The funeral will leave from Shishira, Yamuna Nagar, Lokhandwala Back road, Andheri West at 10 am, 11.04.2022. The cremation will be at 11 am at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Ceasar Rd, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058,'' the statement read.

Ashoke Pandit expresses grief

Earlier, in the day, director Ashoke Pandit also expressed grief over Subrahmanyam's demise as he wrote on Twitter, "Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy. ॐ शान्ति!"

