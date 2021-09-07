Anil Kapoor Reminisces Being 'reel CM For A Day' As He Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Nayak'

Versatile actor Anil Kapoor, on September 7, marked 20 years of his political action-drama Nayak and shared how he was dedicated whilst working on the project. The actor shared a scene from the film where he can be seen all covered with mud. The film directed by S. Shankar was an official remake of the filmmaker's 1999 Tamil hit Mudhalvan, starring Arjun Sarja, Manisha Koirala, and Raghuvaran.

Anil Kapoor celebrates 20 years of Nayak: The Real Hero

In the film Nayak: The Real Hero, Anil Kapoor portrays the role of a journalist Shivaji Rao Gaekwad who is challenged by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Balraj Chauhan (Amrish Puri) to take over the latter's job for a day after Gaekwad exposes him during an interview. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri, the film also starred Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Pooja Batra in key roles.



The 64-year-old actor shared a still from the film and wrote, “20 years ago I was the Reel life CM for a day and the rest is history! A lot of people had their views about me doing #Nayak but I knew I had to do this film and believed in its message! And now here we are celebrating #20yearsofNayak.” The film received a massive appreciation and love from the people and attained cult status over the years.

Several fans of the actor and the film, were quick to comment below the still while expressing their fondness. One of the users wrote, “One of a Best movie.” Another user wrote, “I still watch every time it's on tv. Dhamaakedaar performance by you. Apart from this, you performed really well in Lamhe. My most favorite movie.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ Love this movie,” while another wrote, “ Amazing film sir.”

The film marked director Shankar’s Hindi debut, who earlier helmed Tamil films such as Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian, as well as Jeans which featured Prashanth, Nassar, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The music of the film was given by AR Rahman and was the highlight of the project. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli.

IMAGE: ANILKAPOOR/MUVYZ/Instagram