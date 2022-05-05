Anil Kapoor Reveals How His Son-in-law Anand Ahuja Helps Him With Latest Fashion Trends

Seasoned actor Anil Kapoor may have been busy with his professional commitments but the actor is known for committing himself to his family. Along with his two daughters and a son, the actor has warmly welcomed his sons-in-law with open arms as evidently seen through his social media feed.

Set to appear in an action thriller film titled Thar with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, the seasoned actor candidly talked about the bond he shares with his oldest daughter, Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja. He also shared a heart-warming anecdote with Ahuja hinting at their loving in-law relationship.

Anil Kapoor says Anand Ahuja helps him to keep up with fashion trends

In an interview with Lifestyle Asia for March's issue of LSA India, the 65-year-old actor revealed that his son-in-law is responsible for his attires that appear up-to-date with the latest fashion trends. Sharing a reason behind the same, Kapoor recounted a heart-warming instance with Ahuja where the latter felt 'bad' that the seasoned actor was wearing the same shoes for over 10 years now.

Cautioning him of the health issues that might come from wearing the wrong shoes, Kapoor recalled that Ahuja had expressed his worries about 'right heels' while wearing the worn out sole. Kapoor answered his concern by stating that his shoes are 'comfortable'. Anand Ahuja then bought his father-in-law three pairs of sneakers of the same brand and style which the latter described as 'sweet'.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome the newest member of their family soon. The couple made the announcement via their social media and received love and congratulatory wishes from Bollywood as well as fans. Actor Anil Kapoor also expressed his happiness as he took to his Instagram to talk about 'the most exciting role' of his life.

He wrote, ''Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!." On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in 'Thar' on May 6, 2022, on Netflix opposite his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor/sonamkapoor