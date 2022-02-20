Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is quite active on social media. He often treats his fans with some of his amazing pictures and keeps them updated with his latest ongoing projects. Currently, the AK vs AK actor is busy shooting for a project in Sri Lanka. He keeps sharing glimpses from the same on his Instagram.

The 65-year old actor always proves that age is just a number and his latest Instagram posts a proof of that. Recently, the Mr India actor took some time out from his busy schedule and indulged in various games. He gave fans a sneak peek into the activities that he does during his free time during shoots.

Anil Kapoor shares glimpses of his free time from Sri Lanka

Anil Kapoor is quite active when it comes to physical activities, he never fails to give motivational goals to his fans. Recently, on Saturday, the Welcome actor took to his Instagram handle and shared snippets from the activities that he does during his leisure time. Kapoor shared multiple pictures, starting with the first where he is seen playing badminton. In the second post, he is seen enjoying a bicycle ride. The last post saw the Ram Lakhan actor engaged in some indoor games like snooker. In all the pictures he was seen donned in a black Tee and orange coloured shorts, pairing it with white and grey sports shoes.

Sharing the post, the Tezaab actor wrote, "Enjoying a break on an outdoor shooting schedule! #mysaturdaymood".

Here take a look at his post-

Fans showered love on all the posts and they were all praises for the actor. A few days back Kapoor treated his fans with a rare photograph.

Anil Kapoor shared a picture from his school days

Earlier actor Anil Kapoor went down memory lane and dug out an old photograph from his school days. The actor took to his Instagram and shared an unseen picture from the time when he was in 1st standard. The photograph features the Dil Dhadakne Do actor sitting with his schoolmates as they all pose for a class group photograph. With this, Anil has also asked his fans to spot him. He wrote in the caption, "Spot me if you can! #1ststandard #throwbackmemories #schooldays".

Here take a look at his post-

Image: Instagram@anilskapoor