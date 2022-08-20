Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. The Neerja star and her husband issued a statement, mentioning that they welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, August 20, and further thanked the medical staff, their family, and friends for supporting them through the journey.

Anil Kapoor shares a post after Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja welcome a baby boy

However, now grandfather Anil Kapoor dropped a heartfelt note, congratulating Sonam and Anand. Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child on August 20, after four years of marriage. The couple posted an official announcement, after which Anil Kapoor dropped a heartfelt note on behalf of the immediate Ahuja-Kapoor family.

The post was shared on Instagram, which read, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2012, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan (sic)." Moreover, Neetu Kapoor also posted their statement on social media and congratulated the newly-turned grandparents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. Farah Khan also gave a shoutout to the 'proud parents'.

Sonam had taken to social media earlier this year to announce her pregnancy with a number of adorable pictures with Anand as she flaunted her baby bump. In the caption, she mentioned, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai and their wedding functions were attended by many faces of Bollywood, becoming the biggest celebrity affair of the year. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. She has now joined hands with director Shome Makhija for the film Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in key roles.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor/@sonamkapoor/@anandahuja