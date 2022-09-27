Anil Kapoor Shares One Of His 'favourite' Memories Of Navratri Ft. A Scene From 'Tezaab'

The Hindu festival of Navratri is celebrated across the country with pomp and fervour. On this occasion, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and pray for peace and joy. People also perform various forms of dance, such as Dandiya and Garba. As the nine-day festival began on September 26, Anil Kapoor recently shared one of his favourite memories of the Navratri.

On the occasion of Navratri, Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a clip from his 1988 romance drama Tezaab. The actor shared the dandiya scene from the movie and revealed that it is one of his fondest memories of the occasion. Talking about the scene, the actor lauded N Chandra's work and added he will never forget how "smoothly and effortlessly" they shot the scene in a single night.

In the clip, Anil Kapoor, who played the role of Mahesh, could be seen dressed in a yellow jacket as he enjoyed dancing in the midst of a crowd. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy Navratri to one and all! This time of the year always takes me back to this scene from Tezaab conceptualised so beautifully by N. Chandra. I’ll never forget how smoothly and effortlessly we shot this entire dandiya scene in one night. One of my favourite memories of this happy festival."

More about Tezaab

Tezaab is a 1988 romance drama which starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The movie also featured Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday and Mandakini playing supporting roles. Helmed by N. Chandra, the film came out to be a huge success.

Anil Kapoor's upcoming projects

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The Bollywood veteran will be next seen playing Ranbir Kapoor's father in the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Boby Deol in pivotal roles. He will also share the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor