The father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, are all set to share the screen space once again in an upcoming Netflix film. The actors will soon star in the Anil Kapoor Film Company production Thar. Along with announcing the film, the veteran actor also shared some stills from the upcoming thriller.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor recently shared some stills from his upcoming film Thar. The pictures saw the actor in a police uniform against the backdrop of a deserted area. The photos also featured Ray star, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Bollywood diva Fatima Sana Shaikh. Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik was also seen donning a police uniform. Sharing the photos, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Registan ke ret me dabe raaz bhi ab kanoon ke in lambe haathon se nahin bach paenge." (Even the secrets in the sand of the desert will not be able to escape from these long arms of law.)

Many fans of the actor reacted to the post and mentioned they cannot wait to watch the film. Farah Khan commented, "What u looking ya papaji" to compliment the actor. Sana Shaikh, who will play the role of the leading lady in the film, reacted to the post with a series of fire emojis.

Details about Thar

Thar will mark Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's second collaboration after Netflix's AK Vs AK. The film is the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary, while Anil Kapoor Film Company is bankrolling it. As per PTI, the film's official logline reads, "Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past. Will he succeed or does Pushkar have something else to offer him?" The lead role of Siddharth will be played by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Talking about the film's genre, Anil Kapoor revealed it will be a Western Noir movie. As per PTI, the actor said, "The genre, a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences. Thar' is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen," in a statement.

